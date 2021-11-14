Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State
- Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Volunteers put up were 5.7 more points than the Buccaneers gave up (66.2).
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, 5.9 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
- The Buccaneers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jaden Springer averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Josiah-Jordan James averaged 6.0 boards per game and Santiago Vescovi dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Vescovi knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- James averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Yves Pons compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ledarrius Brewer averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Damari Monsanto pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while David Sloan averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
- Brewer hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Brewer averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Silas Adheke collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UT Martin
W 90-62
Home
11/14/2021
East Tennessee State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Villanova
-
Home
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Appalachian State
L 69-67
Away
11/14/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/18/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
11/22/2021
Murray State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Lees-McRae
-
Home
12/1/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/4/2021
Lenoir-Rhyne
-
Home
How To Watch
November
14
2021
East Tennessee State at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
