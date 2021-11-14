Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

    • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Volunteers put up were 5.7 more points than the Buccaneers gave up (66.2).
    • The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, 5.9 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
    • The Buccaneers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Jaden Springer averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Josiah-Jordan James averaged 6.0 boards per game and Santiago Vescovi dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Vescovi knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • James averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Yves Pons compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    East Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Ledarrius Brewer averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Damari Monsanto pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while David Sloan averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
    • Brewer hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Brewer averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Silas Adheke collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UT Martin

    W 90-62

    Home

    11/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    East Tennessee State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Appalachian State

    L 69-67

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Lees-McRae

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Lenoir-Rhyne

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    East Tennessee State at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15497575
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157157
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15838494
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    4 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during third quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 5
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Colts

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118486
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Titans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Cowboys

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy