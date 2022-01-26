Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Florida

  • The 74.4 points per game the Volunteers put up are 11.3 more points than the Gators allow (63.1).
  • The Gators put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Volunteers give up.
  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
  • The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.1% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
  • Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.
  • Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton records 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida teammate with 3.7 per game. He also scores 9.7 points and pulls down 2.3 rebounds per game.
  • Appleby averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
  • Florida's leader in steals is Appleby (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.4 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

LSU

L 79-67

Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

W 66-46

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

L 107-79

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

W 68-60

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

W 64-50

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/1/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/9/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

LSU

L 64-58

Home

1/15/2022

South Carolina

W 71-63

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-72

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

W 61-42

Home

1/24/2022

Ole Miss

L 70-54

Away

1/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Missouri

-

Away

2/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/9/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/12/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Florida at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17546656
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Tennessee

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17553710
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Seton Hall

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo

1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch College of Charleston vs Northeastern

1 hour ago
Golf Course
College Golf

How to Watch the Southwestern Invitational, Final Around

1 hour ago
darius-garland
SI Guide

Bucks, Cavs Face Off As Eastern Conference Race Heats Up

2 hours ago
soccer
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic Glasgow

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy