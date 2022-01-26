Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Florida
- The 74.4 points per game the Volunteers put up are 11.3 more points than the Gators allow (63.1).
- The Gators put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Volunteers give up.
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
- The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.1% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.
- Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton records 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida teammate with 3.7 per game. He also scores 9.7 points and pulls down 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Appleby averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
- Florida's leader in steals is Appleby (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.4 per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
LSU
L 79-67
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
W 66-46
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
L 107-79
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
W 68-60
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
W 64-50
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
2/5/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/9/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
LSU
L 64-58
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
W 71-63
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-72
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
W 61-42
Home
1/24/2022
Ole Miss
L 70-54
Away
1/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Missouri
-
Away
2/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/9/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/12/2022
Kentucky
-
Away