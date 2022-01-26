Tennessee vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Florida

The 74.4 points per game the Volunteers put up are 11.3 more points than the Gators allow (63.1).

The Gators put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Volunteers give up.

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.

The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.1% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Tennessee's leading rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kennedy Chandler and his 4.9 assists per game.

Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of three shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton records 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida teammate with 3.7 per game. He also scores 9.7 points and pulls down 2.3 rebounds per game.

Appleby averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.

Florida's leader in steals is Appleby (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.4 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 LSU L 79-67 Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina W 66-46 Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky L 107-79 Away 1/18/2022 Vanderbilt W 68-60 Away 1/22/2022 LSU W 64-50 Home 1/26/2022 Florida - Home 1/29/2022 Texas - Away 2/1/2022 Texas A&M - Home 2/5/2022 South Carolina - Away 2/9/2022 Mississippi State - Away 2/12/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Florida Schedule