How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to conference rival Georgia.

Tennessee leaves Knoxville Tuesday night for its last road game of the regular season, as the Volunteers are looking to stay hot when they take on Georgia in Athens.

How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

They are coming off one of their biggest wins of the year as they took down No. 3 Auburn 67-62 on Saturday.

It was the Volunteers' second straight win and kept them in a second-place tie with Arkansas and Kentucky, a game back of the first-place Tigers.

Tuesday night they will look to avoid a letdown when they take on a Georgia team that has lost nine straight games.

The Bulldogs have struggled in the SEC this year as they have won just one game. That win, though, was an upset of Alabama back on Jan. 25.

They have also nearly upset then-No. 1 Auburn so they are capable of sneaking up on teams and that is exactly what they will try and do on Tuesday against Tennessee.

The Bulldogs will be a huge underdog, but they will look to pull off the upset and get a big win on Senior Night.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Tennessee at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
