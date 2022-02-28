How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) aim to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Tennessee

The 70.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 7.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (62.8).

The Volunteers average only 4.9 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (78.3).

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo is tops on his squad in points per game (15.3), and also puts up 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Braelen Bridges is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 12.7 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Aaron Cook paces the Bulldogs at 5.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Noah Baumann is posting 8.5 points, 1.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim posts 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch