How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) aim to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Tennessee
- The 70.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 7.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (62.8).
- The Volunteers average only 4.9 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (78.3).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo is tops on his squad in points per game (15.3), and also puts up 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Braelen Bridges is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 12.7 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Aaron Cook paces the Bulldogs at 5.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 10.1 points.
- Noah Baumann is posting 8.5 points, 1.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim posts 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is posting team highs in points (13.6 per game) and assists (3.1). And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.
- Josiah-Jordan James paces the Volunteers in rebounding (5.7 per game), and averages 8.8 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block.
- Zakai Zeigler is putting up 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 38.1% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- John Fulkerson gets the Volunteers 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Tennessee at Georgia
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
