How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This SEC rivalry will have a bit more juice when the two teams meet Saturday afternoon, as both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Kentucky and Tennessee will renew their rivalry on the basketball court for the 233rd time Saturday afternoon.

Both teams come into this edition of the Border War ranked in the AP Top 25 and near the top of the SEC East standings. The No. 18 Wildcats are currently in second place in the division, while the No. 22 Volunteers are in third.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

Kentucky comes into this game at 13–3 overall, with wins in five of their last seven games. The Wildcats are 3–1 in conference play and 11–0 at Rupp Arena, where Saturday's game will take place.

Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is Kentucky's leading scorer. His 17 points per game rank fourth in the SEC, while his 62.7% shooting percentage leads the conference. He's been locked in as of late, setting season highs in back-to-back games with 29 points against Georgia followed by 30 against Vanderbilt. 

Tennessee enters Saturday 11–4 on the year and 2–2 in conference. The Volunteers have wins in two of their last three games, including a 66–46 shutdown of South Carolina in their last outing. That kind of smothering defense has been par for the course this year, with Tennessee allowing just 60.7 points per game.

This SEC clash tips off at noon ET on Saturday. Catch the game on ESPN.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

