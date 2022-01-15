Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) will try to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -4.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

The Wildcats put up 82.6 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.7 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers' 75.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 62.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 17 points per contest and 15 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.

Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is tops on the Wildcats at 6.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 8.9 points. He is fourth in the nation in assists.

Keion Brooks Jr. posts 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kellan Grady puts up 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch