How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) will try to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-4.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- The Wildcats put up 82.6 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.7 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers' 75.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 62.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.1% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 17 points per contest and 15 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.
- Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler is tops on the Wildcats at 6.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 8.9 points. He is fourth in the nation in assists.
- Keion Brooks Jr. posts 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kellan Grady puts up 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is putting up a team-leading 13.6 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Kennedy Chandler tops the Volunteers in assists (5.1 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua tops the Volunteers in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson is posting 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Josiah-Jordan James gets the Volunteers 5.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Tennessee at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)