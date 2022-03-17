How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Longwood qualified for the NCAA tournament on an automatic bid from winning the Big South Conference. The Lancers finished 26-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play.
They enter the tournament as a No. 14 seed in the South Region. Their team is led by Justin Hill, who averages a team-high 13.9 points and 4.1 assists per game. He is complemented by Isaiah Wilkins, who averages 12.6 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.
How to Watch First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood Today:
Game Date: March 17, 2022
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream the First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood game on fuboTV:
Longwood is set to play No. 3 seeded Tennessee. The Volunteers are arguably the best No. 3 seed an NCAA tournament has seen in a long time. They walked through their conference tournament, beating Kentucky and Texas A&M to win the SEC.
Most predictions had this team as a No. 2 seed after that win, but the committee kept them as a No. 3. The Volunteers are led by Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James. Chandler averages 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game, both team highs.
Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -16.5 points and a money line of -3000. Longwood's money line is +1200. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 132.5 points.
