How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood

The No. 3 seeded Volunteers meet with the No. 14 seeded winners of the Big South, Longwood, on Thursday.

Longwood qualified for the NCAA tournament on an automatic bid from winning the Big South Conference. The Lancers finished 26-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play.

They enter the tournament as a No. 14 seed in the South Region. Their team is led by Justin Hill, who averages a team-high 13.9 points and 4.1 assists per game. He is complemented by Isaiah Wilkins, who averages 12.6 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.

How to Watch First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Longwood is set to play No. 3 seeded Tennessee. The Volunteers are arguably the best No. 3 seed an NCAA tournament has seen in a long time. They walked through their conference tournament, beating Kentucky and Texas A&M to win the SEC.

Most predictions had this team as a No. 2 seed after that win, but the committee kept them as a No. 3. The Volunteers are led by Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James. Chandler averages 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game, both team highs.

Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -16.5 points and a money line of -3000. Longwood's money line is +1200. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 132.5 points.

