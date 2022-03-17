Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 3 seeded Volunteers meet with the No. 14 seeded winners of the Big South, Longwood, on Thursday.

Longwood qualified for the NCAA tournament on an automatic bid from winning the Big South Conference. The Lancers finished 26-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play.

They enter the tournament as a No. 14 seed in the South Region. Their team is led by Justin Hill, who averages a team-high 13.9 points and 4.1 assists per game. He is complemented by Isaiah Wilkins, who averages 12.6 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.

How to Watch First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Longwood is set to play No. 3 seeded Tennessee. The Volunteers are arguably the best No. 3 seed an NCAA tournament has seen in a long time. They walked through their conference tournament, beating Kentucky and Texas A&M to win the SEC.

Most predictions had this team as a No. 2 seed after that win, but the committee kept them as a No. 3. The Volunteers are led by Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James. Chandler averages 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game, both team highs.

Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -16.5 points and a money line of -3000. Longwood's money line is +1200. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 132.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion

By Kristofer Habbas27 minutes ago
JD Davison celebrates a basket for Alabama.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame Matchup

By Daniel Chavkin30 minutes ago
Andy Murray Tennis
Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas57 minutes ago
USATSI_17891451
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas57 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) react to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood

By Matthew Beighle57 minutes ago
imago1008252491h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia

By Rafael Urbina57 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Kindred vs Bowman County

By Steve Benko57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy