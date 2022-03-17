Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Longwood Lancers (26-6) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (26-7) on Thursday. Watch this 3-14 matchup in the South Regional Region bracket at 2:45 PM, live on CBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Longwood

  • The Volunteers score 73.2 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.
  • The Lancers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • The Lancers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.9 points per game.
  • The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is James, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Longwood Players to Watch

  • The Lancers' Justin Hill puts up enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Wilkins' stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Longwood rebounding leaderboard.
  • DeShaun Wade is dependable from deep and leads the Lancers with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Wilkins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Longwood while Leslie Nkereuwem (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Georgia

W 75-68

Away

3/5/2022

Arkansas

W 78-74

Home

3/11/2022

Mississippi State

W 72-59

Home

3/12/2022

Kentucky

W 69-62

Home

3/13/2022

Texas A&M

W 65-50

Home

3/17/2022

Longwood

-

Home

Longwood Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Radford

W 71-66

Home

2/26/2022

Campbell

W 60-55

Away

3/4/2022

N.C. A&T

W 79-65

Home

3/5/2022

South Carolina Upstate

W 79-70

Home

3/6/2022

Winthrop

W 79-58

Home

3/17/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Longwood vs. Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

College Basketball

