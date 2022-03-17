Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Longwood Lancers (26-6) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (26-7) on Thursday. Watch this 3-14 matchup in the South Regional Region bracket at 2:45 PM, live on CBS.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Longwood
- The Volunteers score 73.2 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.
- The Lancers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- The Lancers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
- Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.9 points per game.
- The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is James, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Longwood Players to Watch
- The Lancers' Justin Hill puts up enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Wilkins' stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Longwood rebounding leaderboard.
- DeShaun Wade is dependable from deep and leads the Lancers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Wilkins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Longwood while Leslie Nkereuwem (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Georgia
W 75-68
Away
3/5/2022
Arkansas
W 78-74
Home
3/11/2022
Mississippi State
W 72-59
Home
3/12/2022
Kentucky
W 69-62
Home
3/13/2022
Texas A&M
W 65-50
Home
3/17/2022
Longwood
-
Home
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Radford
W 71-66
Home
2/26/2022
Campbell
W 60-55
Away
3/4/2022
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
3/5/2022
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-70
Home
3/6/2022
Winthrop
W 79-58
Home
3/17/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
How To Watch
March
17
2022
First Round: Longwood vs. Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV