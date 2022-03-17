Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Longwood Lancers (26-6) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (26-7) on Thursday. Watch this 3-14 matchup in the South Regional Region bracket at 2:45 PM, live on CBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Longwood

The Volunteers score 73.2 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.

The Lancers score an average of 76.3 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.

The Lancers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.8 points and distributing 4.6 assists.

Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.9 boards in each contest while scoring 9.9 points per game.

The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is James, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Longwood Players to Watch

The Lancers' Justin Hill puts up enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Wilkins' stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Longwood rebounding leaderboard.

DeShaun Wade is dependable from deep and leads the Lancers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Wilkins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Longwood while Leslie Nkereuwem (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Georgia W 75-68 Away 3/5/2022 Arkansas W 78-74 Home 3/11/2022 Mississippi State W 72-59 Home 3/12/2022 Kentucky W 69-62 Home 3/13/2022 Texas A&M W 65-50 Home 3/17/2022 Longwood - Home

Longwood Schedule