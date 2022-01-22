Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU

The Volunteers record 17.4 more points per game (75.1) than the Tigers give up (57.7).

The Tigers average 11.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Volunteers allow (63.4).

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).

The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.0 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.

Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason puts up 15.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.

LSU's leader in rebounds is Darius Days with 7.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Pinson with 4.4 per game.

Days is consistent from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.

LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eason with 1.2 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss W 66-60 Home 1/8/2022 LSU L 79-67 Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina W 66-46 Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky L 107-79 Away 1/18/2022 Vanderbilt W 68-60 Away 1/22/2022 LSU - Home 1/26/2022 Florida - Home 1/29/2022 Texas - Away 2/1/2022 Texas A&M - Home 2/5/2022 South Carolina - Away 2/9/2022 Mississippi State - Away

LSU Schedule