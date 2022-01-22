How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU
- The Volunteers record 17.4 more points per game (75.1) than the Tigers give up (57.7).
- The Tigers average 11.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Volunteers allow (63.4).
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.0 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
- Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason puts up 15.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
- LSU's leader in rebounds is Darius Days with 7.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Pinson with 4.4 per game.
- Days is consistent from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.
- LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eason with 1.2 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 66-60
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
L 79-67
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
W 66-46
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
L 107-79
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
W 68-60
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
2/5/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/9/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
W 65-60
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
W 64-58
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
L 65-58
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
L 70-67
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/26/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/29/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away