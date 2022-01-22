Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. LSU

  • The Volunteers record 17.4 more points per game (75.1) than the Tigers give up (57.7).
  • The Tigers average 11.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Volunteers allow (63.4).
  • The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 14.0 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
  • Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nkamhoua, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason puts up 15.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
  • LSU's leader in rebounds is Darius Days with 7.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Pinson with 4.4 per game.
  • Days is consistent from deep and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • LSU's leader in steals is Eric Gaines with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eason with 1.2 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 66-60

Home

1/8/2022

LSU

L 79-67

Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

W 66-46

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

L 107-79

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

W 68-60

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/1/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/9/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Kentucky

W 65-60

Home

1/8/2022

Tennessee

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

W 64-58

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

L 65-58

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

L 70-67

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

LSU at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

