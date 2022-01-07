How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 LSU Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a 10-game home win streak when they host the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Tennessee
- The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers give up (55.6).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is tops on his squad in points per game (14.5), and also averages 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Darius Days puts up a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.3 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Xavier Pinson puts up a team-best 4.5 assists per game. He is also posting 11 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Gaines puts up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 36.3% from the floor.
- Efton Reid averages 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in scoring (13.5 points per game) and assists (3.3), and posts 4.7 rebounds. He also posts 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kennedy Chandler is putting up a team-high 5.4 assists per game. And he is producing 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is No. 1 on the Volunteers in rebounding (6 per game), and posts 9.5 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Volunteers get 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from John Fulkerson.
- The Volunteers receive 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Josiah-Jordan James.
