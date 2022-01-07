How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 LSU Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a 10-game home win streak when they host the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Tennessee

The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Tigers give up (55.6).

The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is tops on his squad in points per game (14.5), and also averages 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Darius Days puts up a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.3 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Pinson puts up a team-best 4.5 assists per game. He is also posting 11 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gaines puts up 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 36.3% from the floor.

Efton Reid averages 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch