Tennessee goes for its third win in a row in college basketball on Saturday when it travels to Memphis to take on the Tigers.

Tennessee has bounced back from an overtime loss to Texas Tech with big wins against UNC Greensboro and South Carolina Upstate. The wins have been exactly what the Volunteers needed after their offense struggled in the loss to the Red Raiders.

How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee has looked good this year, but the offense has been prone to large scoring droughts which led to its two losses to Villanova and Texas Tech.

Saturday, they get another shot at a good team when they take on in-state rival Memphis.

The Tigers host the Volunteers coming off its biggest win of the year. They snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night when they beat red-hot Alabama 92-78.

Memphis has a ton of talent but had looked lifeless in losses to Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State. It was a shocking losing streak for the Tigers, but one they finally snapped with a great game against Alabama.

Saturday, they will look to continue that play when they take on a Volunteers team that is looking for a big road win.

