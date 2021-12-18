Dec 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) hit the court against the Memphis Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -5.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tennessee

The Volunteers score 78.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average 19.8 more points per game (77.7) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

The Volunteers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi posts 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also averages 9.4 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

John Fulkerson averages 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 4.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis Players to Watch