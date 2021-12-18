Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) hit the court against the Memphis Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-5.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tennessee
- The Volunteers score 78.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers average 19.8 more points per game (77.7) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).
- The Volunteers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also averages 9.4 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson averages 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 4.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces the Tigers in rebounding (7.6 per game), and posts 10.8 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- DeAndre Williams is posting a team-high 11.2 points per game. And he is delivering 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Tigers receive 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Landers Nolley II.
- Lester Quinones gives the Tigers 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Tigers get 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Emoni Bates.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Tennessee vs. Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)