How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

Mississippi State is trying to hold on to March tournament hopes as they host Tennessee for its third Top 25 ranked game in the last two weeks.

Tennessee is one of the three teams in the SEC ranked nationally at No. 19. Kentucky ranks No. 5 and Auburn ranks No. 1 to join them. The Volunteers are 16-6 overall this season and 7-3 in conference play.

They are 5-1 in their last six games with their only loss at No. 20 ranked Texas, who just upset Kansas. Outside of that, they won five straight conference games heading into this matchup against Mississippi State.

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Tennessee Volunteers at Mississippi State Bulldogs game on fuboTV:

Mississippi State isn't nationally ranked, but the team is right behind Tennessee in the conference rankings. The Bulldogs are 14-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play this season.

This team has lost two top 10 games in the last five games they have played to No. 5 Kentucky and No. 9 Texas Tech. In their last two games, they have beaten South Carolina and most recently lost to Arkansas.

Star watch focuses on Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler and Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar. Chandler averages 13.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while Molinar averages 18.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

