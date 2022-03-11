How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- The Volunteers score 73.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs put up 8.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (63.3).
- The Volunteers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.7 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.5 points per game.
- Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Chandler and James lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and James in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Garrison Brooks is at the top of the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.4 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
- Shakeel Moore is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Arkansas
L 58-48
Away
2/22/2022
Missouri
W 80-61
Away
2/26/2022
Auburn
W 67-62
Home
3/1/2022
Georgia
W 75-68
Away
3/5/2022
Arkansas
W 78-74
Home
3/11/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
South Carolina
L 66-56
Away
2/26/2022
Vanderbilt
W 74-69
Home
3/2/2022
Auburn
L 81-68
Home
3/5/2022
Texas A&M
L 67-64
Away
3/10/2022
South Carolina
W 73-51
Away
3/11/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
