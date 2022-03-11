How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

The Volunteers score 73.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up 8.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (63.3).

The Volunteers make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.7 points per game along with 4.6 assists.

Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.5 points per game.

Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chandler and James lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and James in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Garrison Brooks is at the top of the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.4 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.

Shakeel Moore is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.

Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Arkansas L 58-48 Away 2/22/2022 Missouri W 80-61 Away 2/26/2022 Auburn W 67-62 Home 3/1/2022 Georgia W 75-68 Away 3/5/2022 Arkansas W 78-74 Home 3/11/2022 Mississippi State - Home

Mississippi State Schedule