How to Watch Tennessee vs Mizzou: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 16 ranked Tennessee travels to in-conference rival Missouri on Tuesday night.

Tennessee is one of the five teams in the SEC that is ranked nationally including No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 23 Arkansas, and No. 25 Alabama. The Volunteers are the No. 16 ranked team in the country and the No. 4 ranked team in the conference.

They are 19-7 overall and 10-4 inside of the conference. They have only lost one conference game that wasn't to a ranked opponent and that was on the road against LSU 79-67. This team is led by Santiago Vesvoci who averages 13.5 points per game.

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri is not one of those teams that is nationally ranked, but the Tigers get the home-court advantage in this match. They are just 10-17 overall this season and 4-10 inside of conference play.

They bring a three-game losing streak into this game losing at home against Arkansas and on the road and at home to Mississippi State. If Missouri hopes to win, they will need a career game out of their leading scorer Kobe Brown.

This is the first time this season that these two teams have seen each other. However, if Tennessee wants a shot at the SEC crown, they will need to continue to win out this season which includes a win on the road here.

