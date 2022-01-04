Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    • The 77.5 points per game the Volunteers record are 14.1 more points than the Rebels give up (63.4).
    • The Rebels' 70.4 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Volunteers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Rebels' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Volunteers is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 14.0 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 boards per game while also scoring 9.3 points a contest.
    • Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner scores 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.
    • Nysier Brooks puts up a stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 8.9 points and 0.8 assists per game for Ole Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Crowley has the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.
    • Joiner is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.9 per game.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 57-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 76-36

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 96-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    L 73-68

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    W 67-63

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 71-48

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 62-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Dayton

    W 76-68

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Samford

    L 75-73

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Ole Miss at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

