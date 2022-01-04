Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

The 77.5 points per game the Volunteers record are 14.1 more points than the Rebels give up (63.4).

The Rebels' 70.4 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 60.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

This season, the Volunteers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.

The Rebels' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Volunteers is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 14.0 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 boards per game while also scoring 9.3 points a contest.

Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jarkel Joiner scores 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rebels.

Nysier Brooks puts up a stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 8.9 points and 0.8 assists per game for Ole Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Crowley has the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.

Joiner is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.9 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech L 57-52 Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro W 76-36 Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 96-52 Home 12/22/2021 Arizona W 77-73 Home 12/29/2021 Alabama L 73-68 Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/8/2022 LSU - Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky - Away 1/18/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/22/2022 LSU - Home

Ole Miss Schedule