Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

The Volunteers average 13.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Blue Hose give up (67.3).

The Blue Hose's 63.9 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

This season, the Volunteers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have hit.

The Blue Hose have shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Vescovi, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Rayshon Harrison averages 21.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Hose's leaderboards in those statistics.

Winston Hill's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Presbyterian rebounding leaderboard.

Harrison is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Hose, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Presbyterian's leader in steals is Kobe Stewart with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.6 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UT Martin W 90-62 Home 11/14/2021 East Tennessee State W 94-62 Home 11/20/2021 Villanova L 71-53 Home 11/21/2021 North Carolina W 89-72 Away 11/26/2021 Tennessee Tech W 80-69 Home 11/30/2021 Presbyterian - Home 12/4/2021 Colorado - Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro - Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/18/2021 Memphis - Away

Presbyterian Schedule