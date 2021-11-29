Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Presbyterian
- The Volunteers average 13.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Blue Hose give up (67.3).
- The Blue Hose's 63.9 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Volunteers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have hit.
- The Blue Hose have shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Vescovi, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Rayshon Harrison averages 21.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Hose's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Winston Hill's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Presbyterian rebounding leaderboard.
- Harrison is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Hose, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Presbyterian's leader in steals is Kobe Stewart with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.6 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UT Martin
W 90-62
Home
11/14/2021
East Tennessee State
W 94-62
Home
11/20/2021
Villanova
L 71-53
Home
11/21/2021
North Carolina
W 89-72
Away
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 80-69
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Memphis
-
Away
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Citadel
W 74-70
Home
11/18/2021
Cincinnati
L 79-45
Away
11/24/2021
VMI
W 59-54
Home
11/25/2021
New Orleans
W 68-66
Away
11/26/2021
Central Arkansas
W 75-66
Away
11/30/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/3/2021
Bob Jones
-
Home
12/6/2021
Morehead State
-
Away
12/12/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
12/15/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/18/2021
Wofford
-
Home