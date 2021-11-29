Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15

    The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

    • The Volunteers average 13.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Blue Hose give up (67.3).
    • The Blue Hose's 63.9 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Volunteers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have hit.
    • The Blue Hose have shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • The Volunteers scoring leader is Santiago Vescovi, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
    • The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Vescovi, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Presbyterian Players to Watch

    • Rayshon Harrison averages 21.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Hose's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Winston Hill's stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Presbyterian rebounding leaderboard.
    • Harrison is the most prolific from distance for the Blue Hose, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Presbyterian's leader in steals is Kobe Stewart with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.6 per game.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UT Martin

    W 90-62

    Home

    11/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    W 94-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    L 71-53

    Home

    11/21/2021

    North Carolina

    W 89-72

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 80-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    Presbyterian Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Citadel

    W 74-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 79-45

    Away

    11/24/2021

    VMI

    W 59-54

    Home

    11/25/2021

    New Orleans

    W 68-66

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 75-66

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Bob Jones

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Presbyterian at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

