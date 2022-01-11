Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Volunteers record 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Gamecocks allow.

The Gamecocks average 12.7 more points per game (74.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (61.7).

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

The Gamecocks have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.8 points per game along with 5.2 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.

The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Nkamhoua leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.7 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.

Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant (one per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 96-52 Home 12/22/2021 Arizona W 77-73 Home 12/29/2021 Alabama L 73-68 Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss W 66-60 Home 1/8/2022 LSU L 79-67 Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky - Away 1/18/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/22/2022 LSU - Home 1/26/2022 Florida - Home 1/29/2022 Texas - Away

South Carolina Schedule