Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

  • The Volunteers record 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Gamecocks allow.
  • The Gamecocks average 12.7 more points per game (74.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (61.7).
  • The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.8 points per game along with 5.2 assists.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
  • The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Nkamhoua leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.7 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
  • Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant (one per game).

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

South Carolina Upstate

W 96-52

Home

12/22/2021

Arizona

W 77-73

Home

12/29/2021

Alabama

L 73-68

Away

1/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 66-60

Home

1/8/2022

LSU

L 79-67

Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas

-

Away

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Allen

W 110-51

Home

12/18/2021

Clemson

L 70-56

Away

12/22/2021

Army

W 105-75

Home

1/4/2022

Auburn

L 81-66

Home

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

W 72-70

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

South Carolina at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
