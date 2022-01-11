Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina
- The Volunteers record 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks average 12.7 more points per game (74.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (61.7).
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.8 points per game along with 5.2 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
- The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Nkamhoua leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.7 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
- Stevenson hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant (one per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 96-52
Home
12/22/2021
Arizona
W 77-73
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
L 73-68
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 66-60
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
L 79-67
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Allen
W 110-51
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
L 70-56
Away
12/22/2021
Army
W 105-75
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
L 81-66
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
W 72-70
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
