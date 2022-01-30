Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Texas Longhorns (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. Tennessee
- The Longhorns score 6.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Volunteers allow (63.1).
- The Volunteers' 74.6 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 54.7 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- The Longhorns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen averages 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
- Marcus Carr puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Andrew Jones averages 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tre Mitchell is putting up 9.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Courtney Ramey averages 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is the Volunteers' top scorer (14.6 points per game) and assist man (3.2), and contributes 4.6 rebounds.
- Kennedy Chandler is averaging a team-high 4.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is the Volunteers' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 8.3 points and 1.3 assists.
- John Fulkerson is averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 53.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Volunteers get 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Josiah-Jordan James.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Tennessee at Texas
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
