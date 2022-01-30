Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Texas Longhorns (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Key Stats for Texas vs. Tennessee

The Longhorns score 6.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Volunteers allow (63.1).

The Volunteers' 74.6 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 54.7 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

The Longhorns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen averages 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.

Marcus Carr puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Jones averages 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tre Mitchell is putting up 9.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Courtney Ramey averages 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch