Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

The Volunteers score 20.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Red Raiders give up (59.4).

The Red Raiders put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 62.0 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.1 points and distributing 4.7 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.

The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Josiah-Jordan James leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Williams with 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Texas Tech's assist leader is Mylik Wilson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 4.7 points per game and tacks on 2.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Raiders.

Wilson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Texas Tech on defense.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Villanova L 71-53 Home 11/21/2021 North Carolina W 89-72 Away 11/26/2021 Tennessee Tech W 80-69 Home 11/30/2021 Presbyterian W 86-44 Home 12/4/2021 Colorado W 69-54 Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro - Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/18/2021 Memphis - Away 12/22/2021 Arizona - Home 12/29/2021 Alabama - Away

Texas Tech Schedule