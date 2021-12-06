Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
- The Volunteers score 20.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Red Raiders give up (59.4).
- The Red Raiders put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 62.0 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.1 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.
- The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Josiah-Jordan James leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- The Red Raiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Williams with 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Texas Tech's assist leader is Mylik Wilson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 4.7 points per game and tacks on 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Obanor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Raiders.
- Wilson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Texas Tech on defense.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Villanova
L 71-53
Home
11/21/2021
North Carolina
W 89-72
Away
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 80-69
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
W 86-44
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
W 69-54
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
-
Away
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 84-49
Home
11/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 84-62
Away
11/23/2021
Omaha
W 96-40
Home
11/27/2021
Lamar
W 89-57
Home
12/1/2021
Providence
L 72-68
Away
12/7/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/14/2021
Arkansas State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
12/22/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/28/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home