Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

    • The Volunteers score 20.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Red Raiders give up (59.4).
    • The Red Raiders put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 62.0 the Volunteers give up.
    • The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Red Raiders have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.1 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game.
    • The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • Chandler is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Josiah-Jordan James leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • The Red Raiders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Williams with 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
    • Texas Tech's assist leader is Mylik Wilson with 3.7 per game. He also scores 4.7 points per game and tacks on 2.1 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Obanor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Raiders.
    • Wilson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Texas Tech on defense.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    L 71-53

    Home

    11/21/2021

    North Carolina

    W 89-72

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 80-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 86-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    W 69-54

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Texas Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 84-49

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 84-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Omaha

    W 96-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Lamar

    W 89-57

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Providence

    L 72-68

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Texas Tech at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

