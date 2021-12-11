How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro
- The 76.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 13.5 more points than the Spartans allow (63.1).
- The Spartans score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 61.4 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.3 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
- The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- De'Monte Buckingham has the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Dante Treacy records more assists than any other UNC Greensboro player with 3.1 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
- Buckingham averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- UNC Greensboro's leader in steals is Kobe Langley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohammed Abdulsalam (0.5 per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
North Carolina
W 89-72
Away
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 80-69
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
W 86-44
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
W 69-54
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
L 57-52
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/18/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
-
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
UMass
L 93-90
Home
11/21/2021
Florida International
L 74-71
Away
11/24/2021
North Carolina Wesleyan
W 80-61
Home
11/27/2021
Vermont
W 54-51
Home
11/30/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
12/11/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/14/2021
Towson
-
Away
12/16/2021
UMBC
-
Away
12/21/2021
JWU Charlotte
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wofford
-
Home