Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

    • The 76.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 13.5 more points than the Spartans allow (63.1).
    • The Spartans score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 61.4 the Volunteers give up.
    • The Volunteers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
    • The Spartans have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.3 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
    • The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • De'Monte Buckingham has the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
    • Dante Treacy records more assists than any other UNC Greensboro player with 3.1 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
    • Buckingham averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
    • UNC Greensboro's leader in steals is Kobe Langley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohammed Abdulsalam (0.5 per game).

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    North Carolina

    W 89-72

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 80-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 86-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    W 69-54

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 57-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    UNC Greensboro Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    UMass

    L 93-90

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Florida International

    L 74-71

    Away

    11/24/2021

    North Carolina Wesleyan

    W 80-61

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Vermont

    W 54-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Elon

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    JWU Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183027
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis

    58 seconds ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Illinois

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Manhattan vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy