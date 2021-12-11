Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

The 76.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 13.5 more points than the Spartans allow (63.1).

The Spartans score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 61.4 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Spartans have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.3 points and distributing 4.8 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.

The Volunteers get the most three-point shooting production out of Santiago Vescovi, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Tennessee steals leader is Chandler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

De'Monte Buckingham has the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Dante Treacy records more assists than any other UNC Greensboro player with 3.1 per game. He also scores 6.0 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.

Buckingham averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

UNC Greensboro's leader in steals is Kobe Langley (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohammed Abdulsalam (0.5 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 North Carolina W 89-72 Away 11/26/2021 Tennessee Tech W 80-69 Home 11/30/2021 Presbyterian W 86-44 Home 12/4/2021 Colorado W 69-54 Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech L 57-52 Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro - Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/18/2021 Memphis - Away 12/22/2021 Arizona - Home 12/29/2021 Alabama - Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss - Home

