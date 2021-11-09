Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UT Martin
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 5.1 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Skyhawks allowed (77.0).
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 65.5 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
- The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
- The Skyhawks shot 39.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 40.1% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jaden Springer put up 12.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Josiah-Jordan James pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Santiago Vescovi averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Vescovi hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- James averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Yves Pons compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden put up 14.9 points and 8.3 boards per game last season.
- Kenton Eskridge averaged 3.5 assists per game to go with his 5.7 PPG scoring average.
- Jaron Williams knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest a season ago.
- Holden averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ajani Kennedy collected 0.4 blocks per contest.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
11/14/2021
East Tennessee State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Villanova
-
Home
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
-
Away
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/19/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
11/20/2021
Troy
-
Home
11/21/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
11/24/2021
Carver
-
Home
11/27/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
UT-Martin at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
