    • November 9, 2021
    November 9, 2021

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    
    Oct 30, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) drives around Lenoir-Rhyne Bears guard Kevin Kangu (15) during the second half at Thompson-Boiling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UT Martin

    • Last year, the Volunteers put up 5.1 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Skyhawks allowed (77.0).
    • The Skyhawks put up an average of 65.5 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
    • The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
    • The Skyhawks shot 39.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 40.1% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Jaden Springer put up 12.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Josiah-Jordan James pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Santiago Vescovi averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Vescovi hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • James averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Yves Pons compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    UT Martin Players to Watch

    • Cameron Holden put up 14.9 points and 8.3 boards per game last season.
    • Kenton Eskridge averaged 3.5 assists per game to go with his 5.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Jaron Williams knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Holden averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ajani Kennedy collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    UT Martin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    UT-Martin at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

