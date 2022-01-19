Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee heads to rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Kentucky.

The No. 24 Tennessee men's basketball team entered SEC play with a 9–2 record and fresh off a big upset win over Arizona, but the conference schedule has slowed the team down.

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Volunteers have alternated wins and losses since SEC play started and come to Vanderbilt after being blown out by No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. 

The Wildcats beat the Volunteers 107–79 and dropped them to just 2–3 in the SEC. The Volunteers have continued to be inconsistent against the top teams on their schedule.

On Tuesday, they will aim to get back to .500 in the SEC against a Vanderbilt team that is coming off a win against Georgia.

The Commodores snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with the win against the Bulldogs. The win evened their SEC record at 2–2 and has them at 10–6 overall.

Vanderbilt has showed flashes of greatness this year, but like the Volunteers, the Commodores are trying to find the consistency they need to compete with the top teams of the SEC.

Vanderbilt can show that it is ready Tuesday as it looks to pick up an upset win against rival Tennessee.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
