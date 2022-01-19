How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-6.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- The 75.5 points per game the Volunteers score are 11.9 more points than the Commodores allow (63.6).
- The Commodores' 70.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.6 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Commodores allow to opponents.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts a team-leading 14.0 points per game. He is also posting 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kennedy Chandler paces his team in assists per contest (4.9), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 9.1 points.
- John Fulkerson is posting 7.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Josiah-Jordan James puts up 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is posting a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 1.8 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Commodores receive 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Quentin Millora-Brown.
- The Commodores receive 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- Jamaine Mann gets the Commodores 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
