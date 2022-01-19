Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Myles Stute (10) and guard Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate with guard Jordan Wright (4) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee

-6.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

  • The 75.5 points per game the Volunteers score are 11.9 more points than the Commodores allow (63.6).
  • The Commodores' 70.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.6 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi posts a team-leading 14.0 points per game. He is also posting 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kennedy Chandler paces his team in assists per contest (4.9), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 9.1 points.
  • John Fulkerson is posting 7.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Josiah-Jordan James puts up 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is posting a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 1.8 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • The Commodores receive 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Quentin Millora-Brown.
  • The Commodores receive 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Myles Stute.
  • Jamaine Mann gets the Commodores 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

