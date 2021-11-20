Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) hit the court against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Villanova
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were 11.3 more points than the Volunteers gave up (63.5).
- The Volunteers' 71.9 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats allowed.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.
- The Volunteers shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Collin Gillespie dispensed 4.0 assists per game while scoring 12.1 PPG.
- Gillespie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Robinson-Earl averaged 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jaden Springer averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Josiah-Jordan James pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Santiago Vescovi averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Vescovi made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- James and Yves Pons were defensive standouts last season, with James averaging 1.3 steals per game and Pons collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 91-51
Home
11/12/2021
UCLA
L 86-77
Away
11/16/2021
Howard
W 100-81
Home
11/20/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UT Martin
W 90-62
Home
11/14/2021
East Tennessee State
W 94-62
Home
11/20/2021
Villanova
-
Home
11/26/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Villanova at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
