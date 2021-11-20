Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kns Vols Hoops Etsu

    The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) hit the court against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Villanova

    • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Wildcats put up were 11.3 more points than the Volunteers gave up (63.5).
    • The Volunteers' 71.9 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 66.5 the Wildcats allowed.
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.
    • The Volunteers shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Collin Gillespie dispensed 4.0 assists per game while scoring 12.1 PPG.
    • Gillespie knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Robinson-Earl averaged 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game last season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Jaden Springer averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Josiah-Jordan James pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Santiago Vescovi averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Vescovi made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • James and Yves Pons were defensive standouts last season, with James averaging 1.3 steals per game and Pons collecting 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 91-51

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UCLA

    L 86-77

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Howard

    W 100-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UT Martin

    W 90-62

    Home

    11/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    W 94-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Villanova at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
