How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M is off to one of the hottest starts in team history and looks to continue that against Missouri.

The Texas A&M Aggies (14-2) are off to one of the best overall starts in team history and have started off conference play undefeated with the struggling Missouri Tigers (7-8) up next. The Aggies are currently on a seven game winning streak, while the Tigers have lost seven of their last 11 games, including three of their last four games.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Texas A&M at Missouri online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies are coming off a shootout close win over Arkansas (86-81) behind five players in double figures scoring:

This has been a great start to the season for the Aggies as they are averaging 76.6 points per game (No. 81 in the NCAA) and giving up only 62.8 points (No. 45) to their opponents. They are a well balanced team that does everything well on a nightly basis.

One big factor in their defense and offense this season has been forcing turnovers (18.7 per game) and getting steals (10.8 per game) leading to quick offense.

The Aggies have five players averaging at least 1+ steals per game causing chaos.

On the offensive end they are a balanced team with six players averaging between 8.2 and 13.2 points per game, led by Quenton Jackson.

For the Tigers, they are in the bottom third of the NCAA scoring 66.7 points per game and giving up 72.8 points to opponents. It has been a tough run this season, but the one silver lining has been Kobe Brown.

Brown is leading the way with 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals plus blocks on 50-23-76 splits in 30 minutes a game.

The junior has seen a steady rise in his productivity year over year leading to this season where he looks like one of the best players in the SEC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Texas A&M at Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
