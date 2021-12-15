Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Williams Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -15.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

The Golden Gophers average just 2.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Islanders allow (68.6).

The Islanders average 19.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (63.0).

The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.

The Islanders have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Payton Willis is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also puts up 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamison Battle is tops on his team in both points (18.8) and rebounds (6.4) per game, and also averages 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Eric Curry posts 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field.

E.J. Stephens averages 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Luke Loewe puts up 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch