How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Williams Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Minnesota
-15.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC
- The Golden Gophers average just 2.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Islanders allow (68.6).
- The Islanders average 19.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (63.0).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.
- The Islanders have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also puts up 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamison Battle is tops on his team in both points (18.8) and rebounds (6.4) per game, and also averages 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Eric Curry posts 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field.
- E.J. Stephens averages 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Luke Loewe puts up 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Isaac Mushila is posting team highs in points (15.3 per game) and rebounds (9.1). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 64.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Islanders receive 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Simeon Fryer.
- The Islanders receive 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from De'Lazarus Keys.
- Terrion Murdix is the Islanders' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he posts 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Trey Tennyson gives the Islanders 10.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
