How to Watch Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi goes for its ninth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi heads up to Minnesota playing great, as it has reeled off eight straight wins since losing its only game against Texas A&M back on Nov. 14.

The Islanders have been red-hot but have yet to beat a major conference opponent and Tuesday they will get a chance to shock the Gophers in the Barn.

In order to get the upset they are going to have to play a great game against a Minnesota team that is coming off a big 10-point road win against Michigan on Saturday night.

The Gophers win evened their Big Ten record at 1-1 after they lost to Michigan State 75-67. The loss to the Spartans is their only loss of the year, as they are now 8-1 on the season.

Minnesota's hot start to the season has been a bit of a surprise and Tuesday it will look to avoid a letdown against a very good Texas A&M-Corpus Christi team.

