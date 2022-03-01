How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Texas A&M
- The 80.5 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 13.8 more points than the Aggies allow (66.7).
- The Aggies score an average of 72.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Aggies are shooting 44% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford is tops on the Crimson Tide at 17 points per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
- Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 11.9 points.
- Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 4.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 14.3 points.
- JD Davison puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor.
- Charles Bediako posts 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson paces the Aggies in scoring (14 points per game) and assists (1.7), and averages 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyrece Radford gives the Aggies 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Henry Coleman III is the Aggies' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 10.4 points and 0.6 assists.
- Marcus Williams is the Aggies' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he produces 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds.
- Wade Taylor IV gives the Aggies 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Texas A&M at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)