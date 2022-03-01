How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (middle) shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 7-9 SEC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The 80.5 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 13.8 more points than the Aggies allow (66.7).

The Aggies score an average of 72.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 75.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

The Crimson Tide make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Aggies are shooting 44% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford is tops on the Crimson Tide at 17 points per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 11.9 points.

Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 4.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 14.3 points.

JD Davison puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Charles Bediako posts 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Texas A&M Players to Watch