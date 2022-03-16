Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (23-12) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (17-16) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State
- The Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.0 the Braves allow.
- The Braves put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.9).
- The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
- The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrece Radford, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
- The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Justin Thomas' points (10.9 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Braves' leaderboards.
- Lenell Henry's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Alcorn State rebounding leaderboard.
- Keondre Montgomery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.
- Thomas (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alcorn State while Henry (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Mississippi State
W 67-64
Home
3/10/2022
Florida
W 83-80
Home
3/11/2022
Auburn
W 67-62
Away
3/12/2022
Arkansas
W 82-64
Away
3/13/2022
Tennessee
L 65-50
Away
3/15/2022
Alcorn State
-
Home
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Mississippi Valley State
W 72-69
Home
3/5/2022
UAPB
W 100-77
Home
3/9/2022
Prairie View A&M
W 64-63
Home
3/11/2022
Alabama A&M
W 69-64
Home
3/12/2022
Texas Southern
L 87-62
Home
3/15/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
How To Watch
