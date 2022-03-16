Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (23-12) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (17-16) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

The Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.0 the Braves allow.

The Braves put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.9).

The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.

The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrece Radford, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Justin Thomas' points (10.9 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Braves' leaderboards.

Lenell Henry's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Alcorn State rebounding leaderboard.

Keondre Montgomery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.

Thomas (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alcorn State while Henry (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Mississippi State W 67-64 Home 3/10/2022 Florida W 83-80 Home 3/11/2022 Auburn W 67-62 Away 3/12/2022 Arkansas W 82-64 Away 3/13/2022 Tennessee L 65-50 Away 3/15/2022 Alcorn State - Home

Alcorn State Schedule