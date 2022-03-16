Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (23-12) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (17-16) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

  • The Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 71.0 the Braves allow.
  • The Braves put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (66.9).
  • The Aggies make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.3 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyrece Radford, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Justin Thomas' points (10.9 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Braves' leaderboards.
  • Lenell Henry's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Alcorn State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keondre Montgomery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.
  • Thomas (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alcorn State while Henry (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

W 67-64

Home

3/10/2022

Florida

W 83-80

Home

3/11/2022

Auburn

W 67-62

Away

3/12/2022

Arkansas

W 82-64

Away

3/13/2022

Tennessee

L 65-50

Away

3/15/2022

Alcorn State

-

Home

Alcorn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Mississippi Valley State

W 72-69

Home

3/5/2022

UAPB

W 100-77

Home

3/9/2022

Prairie View A&M

W 64-63

Home

3/11/2022

Alabama A&M

W 69-64

Home

3/12/2022

Texas Southern

L 87-62

Home

3/15/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Alcorn State at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

