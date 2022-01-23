Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas
-8.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
- The 79.3 points per game the Razorbacks average are 16.4 more points than the Aggies allow (62.9).
- The Aggies score an average of 75 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 68.8 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae leads the Razorbacks at 18.7 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Jaylin Williams averages a team-leading 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 8.2 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
- Davonte Davis posts a team-best 3.7 assists per game. He is also posting 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field.
- Au'Diese Toney averages 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.8% from the floor.
- Stanley Umude averages 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (12.6 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and puts up 3.4 rebounds.
- Henry Coleman III gives the Aggies 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Marcus Williams leads the Aggies in assists (3.9 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyrece Radford is posting a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 1.3 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field.
- Andre Gordon is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 47.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
