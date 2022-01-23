Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -8.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The 79.3 points per game the Razorbacks average are 16.4 more points than the Aggies allow (62.9).

The Aggies score an average of 75 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 68.8 the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae leads the Razorbacks at 18.7 points per contest, while also putting up 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams averages a team-leading 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 8.2 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Davonte Davis posts a team-best 3.7 assists per game. He is also posting 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Au'Diese Toney averages 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.8% from the floor.

Stanley Umude averages 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Texas A&M Players to Watch