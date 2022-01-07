How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

The 76.6 points per game the Aggies score are 5.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (70.9).

The Razorbacks' 80.0 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.4 the Aggies give up to opponents.

This season, the Aggies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.

The Razorbacks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Tyrece Radford leads Texas A&M in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Andre Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae sits at the top of the Razorbacks scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Jaylin Williams puts up a stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game for Arkansas to take the top rebound spot on the team. Davonte Davis has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Notae knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaylin Williams (1.1 per game).

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Oregon State W 83-73 Away 12/21/2021 Northwestern State W 80-61 Home 12/27/2021 Dallas Christian W 102-52 Home 12/29/2021 Central Arkansas W 85-59 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia W 81-79 Away 1/8/2022 Arkansas - Home 1/11/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/15/2022 Missouri - Away 1/19/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/22/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/26/2022 LSU - Away

Arkansas Schedule