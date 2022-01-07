How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
- The 76.6 points per game the Aggies score are 5.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (70.9).
- The Razorbacks' 80.0 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.4 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- This season, the Aggies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
- The Razorbacks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Tyrece Radford leads Texas A&M in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- Andre Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae sits at the top of the Razorbacks scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Jaylin Williams puts up a stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game for Arkansas to take the top rebound spot on the team. Davonte Davis has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Notae knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
- Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaylin Williams (1.1 per game).
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Oregon State
W 83-73
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
W 80-61
Home
12/27/2021
Dallas Christian
W 102-52
Home
12/29/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-59
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia
W 81-79
Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/26/2022
LSU
-
Away
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
L 88-66
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
L 89-81
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
W 81-55
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
L 81-68
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-74
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away