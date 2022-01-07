Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

  • The 76.6 points per game the Aggies score are 5.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (70.9).
  • The Razorbacks' 80.0 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.4 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Aggies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
  • The Razorbacks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Tyrece Radford leads Texas A&M in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • Andre Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae sits at the top of the Razorbacks scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
  • Jaylin Williams puts up a stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game for Arkansas to take the top rebound spot on the team. Davonte Davis has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Notae knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
  • Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaylin Williams (1.1 per game).

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Oregon State

W 83-73

Away

12/21/2021

Northwestern State

W 80-61

Home

12/27/2021

Dallas Christian

W 102-52

Home

12/29/2021

Central Arkansas

W 85-59

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia

W 81-79

Away

1/8/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

-

Away

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Oklahoma

L 88-66

Away

12/18/2021

Hofstra

L 89-81

Home

12/21/2021

Elon

W 81-55

Home

12/29/2021

Mississippi State

L 81-68

Away

1/4/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-74

Home

1/8/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Arkansas at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

38 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

39 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy