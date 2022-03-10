Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball

The No. 9 seed Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) play the No. 8 seed Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Thursday at Amalie Arena, tipping off at 12:00 PM. Watch to see both teams look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Florida

The Gators put up 70.5 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies' 73.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 65.5 the Gators give up to opponents.

This season, the Gators have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

The Aggies have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 9.1 rebounds per game.

Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 11.2 PPG scoring average.

Myreon Jones leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Castleton lead Florida on the defensive end, with Fleming leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Castleton in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson puts up 14.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aggies.

Texas A&M's leader in rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Williams with 3.4 per game.

Jackson is the top scorer from distance for the Aggies, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson (0.7 per game).

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Auburn W 63-62 Home 2/22/2022 Arkansas L 82-74 Home 2/26/2022 Georgia W 84-72 Away 3/1/2022 Vanderbilt W 82-78 Away 3/5/2022 Kentucky L 71-63 Home 3/10/2022 Texas A&M - Away

Texas A&M Schedule