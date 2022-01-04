Texas A&M has reached 11 wins before starting conference play. On Tuesday, the Aggies will kick off their SEC schedule on the road against Georgia.

Texas A&M wrapped up 2021 on a high note. The Aggies won their last four games and seven of their last eight to close out December.

On Tuesday, they return to the floor to begin SEC play, visiting Georgia in what will be the conference opener for both teams.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream Texas A&M vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, Texas A&M finished 11–2 in conference play. Buzz Williams's squad scored wins over Notre Dame, Butler, and Oregon State during that stretch.

Graduate guard Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, averaging 13.7 points per game. He had a season-high 31 points last time out against Central Arkansas.

Texas A&M has also been solid on the defensive side of the floor. The Aggies have allowed 61.1 points per game and their 10.8 steals per game rank second in the SEC. Overall, A&M has an average scoring margin of plus-15, which ranks 28th nationally.

Georgia's leading scorer is redshirt senior Braelen Bridges. The forward is averaging 12.8 points per game and also leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.