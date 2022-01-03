Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs forward Ludovic Dufeal (24) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Texas A&M

    • The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs record are 8.8 more points than the Aggies allow (61.1).
    • The Aggies score an average of 76.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Aggies allow to opponents.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Aaron Cook averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Braelen Bridges puts up 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 65.6% from the floor.
    • Kario Oquendo is posting 11.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Jailyn Ingram averages 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Christian Wright posts 6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Quenton Jackson is putting up a team-best 13.7 points per contest. And he is producing 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Marcus Williams is the Aggies' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he delivers 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.
    • Tyrece Radford is the Aggies' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he puts up 8.9 points and 1.2 assists.
    • Andre Gordon gets the Aggies 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Henry Coleman III gives the Aggies 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Texas A&M at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
