The Texas A&M Aggies (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Texas A&M

The 69.9 points per game the Bulldogs record are 8.8 more points than the Aggies allow (61.1).

The Aggies score an average of 76.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Aggies allow to opponents.

Georgia Players to Watch

Aaron Cook averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Braelen Bridges puts up 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.1 assists, shooting 65.6% from the floor.

Kario Oquendo is posting 11.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jailyn Ingram averages 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Christian Wright posts 6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field.

Texas A&M Players to Watch