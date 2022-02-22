Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; VIew of shoes worn by Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) as he shoots free throws during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Georgia

  • The Aggies record 72.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.3 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.1 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Andre Gordon, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
  • Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
  • Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.
  • Noah Baumann is consistent from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Oquendo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

L 70-66

Home

2/8/2022

LSU

L 76-68

Home

2/12/2022

Auburn

L 75-58

Away

2/15/2022

Florida

W 56-55

Home

2/19/2022

Vanderbilt

L 72-67

Away

2/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

3/2/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Auburn

L 74-72

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

L 72-63

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina

L 80-68

Home

2/16/2022

LSU

L 84-65

Away

2/19/2022

Ole Miss

L 85-68

Home

2/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

3/5/2022

Missouri

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Georgia at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
