How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Georgia
- The Aggies record 72.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.3 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.1 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
- The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Andre Gordon, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
- Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
- Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.
- Noah Baumann is consistent from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Oquendo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
L 70-66
Home
2/8/2022
LSU
L 76-68
Home
2/12/2022
Auburn
L 75-58
Away
2/15/2022
Florida
W 56-55
Home
2/19/2022
Vanderbilt
L 72-67
Away
2/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
3/2/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Auburn
L 74-72
Home
2/9/2022
Florida
L 72-63
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina
L 80-68
Home
2/16/2022
LSU
L 84-65
Away
2/19/2022
Ole Miss
L 85-68
Home
2/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
3/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Georgia at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)