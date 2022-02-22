How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Georgia

The Aggies record 72.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.3 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Aggies this season is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.1 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.

The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Andre Gordon, who makes 1.3 threes per game.

Gordon is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.

Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.

Noah Baumann is consistent from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.1 made threes per game.

Oquendo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Missouri L 70-66 Home 2/8/2022 LSU L 76-68 Home 2/12/2022 Auburn L 75-58 Away 2/15/2022 Florida W 56-55 Home 2/19/2022 Vanderbilt L 72-67 Away 2/22/2022 Georgia - Home 2/26/2022 Ole Miss - Away 3/2/2022 Alabama - Away 3/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home

