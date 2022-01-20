How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC), winners of eight straight. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky
- The 84 points per game the Wildcats score are 21.1 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).
- The Aggies score an average of 76 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Aggies are shooting 46.9% from the field, seven% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
- Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
- Tyrece Radford has a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- Williams averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
High Point
W 92-48
Home
1/4/2022
LSU
L 65-60
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
W 92-77
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
W 107-79
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/2/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
2/5/2022
Alabama
-
Away
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Central Arkansas
W 85-59
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia
W 81-79
Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
W 86-81
Home
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
W 67-51
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
W 67-64
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/26/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
-
Home