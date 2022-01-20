How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC), winners of eight straight. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

The 84 points per game the Wildcats score are 21.1 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).

The Aggies score an average of 76 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Aggies are shooting 46.9% from the field, seven% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.

Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

Tyrece Radford has a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Williams averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 High Point W 92-48 Home 1/4/2022 LSU L 65-60 Away 1/8/2022 Georgia W 92-77 Home 1/11/2022 Vanderbilt W 78-66 Away 1/15/2022 Tennessee W 107-79 Home 1/19/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/22/2022 Auburn - Away 1/25/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/29/2022 Kansas - Away 2/2/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 2/5/2022 Alabama - Away

Texas A&M Schedule