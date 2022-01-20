Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC), winners of eight straight. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

  • The 84 points per game the Wildcats score are 21.1 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).
  • The Aggies score an average of 76 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • The Aggies are shooting 46.9% from the field, seven% higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler leads Kentucky in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 9.7 points per contest.
  • Kellan Grady leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Tshiebwe is a standout on the defensive end for Kentucky, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
  • Tyrece Radford has a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Williams averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Texas A&M's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ethan Henderson with 0.7 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

High Point

W 92-48

Home

1/4/2022

LSU

L 65-60

Away

1/8/2022

Georgia

W 92-77

Home

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

W 78-66

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

W 107-79

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/2/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/5/2022

Alabama

-

Away

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Central Arkansas

W 85-59

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia

W 81-79

Away

1/8/2022

Arkansas

W 86-81

Home

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

W 67-51

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

W 67-64

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Kentucky at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
