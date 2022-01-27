How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total LSU -9.5 131 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Texas A&M

The 73.3 points per game the Tigers average are 9.7 more points than the Aggies allow (63.6).

The Aggies put up an average of 74.9 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 58.1 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Aggies are shooting 45.9% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 35.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason paces his team in points per contest (15.2), and also averages 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Darius Days averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gaines puts up 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the field.

Xavier Pinson averages a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Efton Reid is putting up 7.5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch