How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-9.5
131 points
Key Stats for LSU vs. Texas A&M
- The 73.3 points per game the Tigers average are 9.7 more points than the Aggies allow (63.6).
- The Aggies put up an average of 74.9 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 58.1 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Aggies are shooting 45.9% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 35.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason paces his team in points per contest (15.2), and also averages 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Darius Days averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Gaines puts up 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the field.
- Xavier Pinson averages a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Efton Reid is putting up 7.5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring (12.6 points per game) and assists (1.6), and produces 3.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Aggies receive 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Henry Coleman III.
- Tyrece Radford is the Aggies' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he puts up 9.3 points and 1.3 assists.
- Marcus Williams is No. 1 on the Aggies in assists (3.8 per game), and puts up 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Aggies get 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Wade Taylor IV.
How To Watch
