How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
- The Aggies score 6.6 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow (66.7).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.4 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 66.8 the Aggies give up.
- This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 14.4 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
- Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar scores 17.9 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
- Shakeel Moore is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Florida
W 56-55
Home
2/19/2022
Vanderbilt
L 72-67
Away
2/22/2022
Georgia
W 91-77
Home
2/26/2022
Ole Miss
W 76-66
Away
3/2/2022
Alabama
W 87-71
Away
3/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Missouri
W 68-49
Home
2/20/2022
Missouri
W 58-56
Away
2/23/2022
South Carolina
L 66-56
Away
2/26/2022
Vanderbilt
W 74-69
Home
3/2/2022
Auburn
L 81-68
Home
3/5/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)