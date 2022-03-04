How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies score 6.6 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow (66.7).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.4 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 66.8 the Aggies give up.

This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 14.4 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.

Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Iverson Molinar scores 17.9 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.

Shakeel Moore is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.

Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Florida W 56-55 Home 2/19/2022 Vanderbilt L 72-67 Away 2/22/2022 Georgia W 91-77 Home 2/26/2022 Ole Miss W 76-66 Away 3/2/2022 Alabama W 87-71 Away 3/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home

Mississippi State Schedule