How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

  • The Aggies score 6.6 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow (66.7).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.4 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 66.8 the Aggies give up.
  • This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.2% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring, tallying 14.4 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Henry Coleman III is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • Jackson and Ethan Henderson lead Texas A&M on the defensive end, with Jackson leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Henderson in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Iverson Molinar scores 17.9 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 10.8 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Florida

W 56-55

Home

2/19/2022

Vanderbilt

L 72-67

Away

2/22/2022

Georgia

W 91-77

Home

2/26/2022

Ole Miss

W 76-66

Away

3/2/2022

Alabama

W 87-71

Away

3/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Missouri

W 68-49

Home

2/20/2022

Missouri

W 58-56

Away

2/23/2022

South Carolina

L 66-56

Away

2/26/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-69

Home

3/2/2022

Auburn

L 81-68

Home

3/5/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

