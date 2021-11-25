Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) take the court against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-4
129.5 points
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 5.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies allowed (66.9).
- The Aggies averaged 10 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).
- Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
- The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish given up to their opponents (44.3%).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.
- Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.
- Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Trey Wertz averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Henry Coleman III is No. 1 on the Aggies in rebounding (6.2 per game), and puts up 11 points and 0.7 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (12.2 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and contributes 3 rebounds.
- Tyrece Radford is posting 9.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Aggies get 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Andre Gordon.
- Marcus Williams tops the Aggies in assists (3 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
