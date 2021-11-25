Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) take the court against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

    Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -4

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

    • Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 5.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies allowed (66.9).
    • The Aggies averaged 10 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).
    • Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
    • The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish given up to their opponents (44.3%).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.
    • Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Trey Wertz averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Henry Coleman III is No. 1 on the Aggies in rebounding (6.2 per game), and puts up 11 points and 0.7 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (12.2 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and contributes 3 rebounds.
    • Tyrece Radford is posting 9.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
    • The Aggies get 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Andre Gordon.
    • Marcus Williams tops the Aggies in assists (3 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
