Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) take the court against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -4 129.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 5.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies allowed (66.9).

The Aggies averaged 10 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed (74.3).

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.

The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.

Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.

Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season.

Trey Wertz averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

