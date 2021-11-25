How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

Texas A&M and Notre Dame meet in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M and Notre Dame will wrap up the 2021 Maui Invitational on Wednesday night when they play in the fifth-place game.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Aggies and Fighting Irish both bounced back from a first round loss to win their consolation game on Tuesday to reach this matchup. A tournament that began with disappointment can finish on a high note, as both schools will try and end up 2-1 in the invitational.

Texas A&M was able to control Butler on Tuesday to pick up the win a day after losing to Wisconsin. The Aggies held the Bulldogs to just 50 points. Despite only scoring 62, they came away with the easy win.

Notre Dame had a much easier game by taking care of Chaminade on Tuesday after losing to Saint Mary's in the first round. The Irish did get off to a slow start but outscored the Silverswords by 23 in the second half to get the blowout win.

On Wednesday, both of these schools will look to win their second straight and head home with a respectable fifth-place finish.

