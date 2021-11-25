Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas A&M and Notre Dame meet in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.
    Texas A&M and Notre Dame will wrap up the 2021 Maui Invitational on Wednesday night when they play in the fifth-place game. 

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies and Fighting Irish both bounced back from a first round loss to win their consolation game on Tuesday to reach this matchup. A tournament that began with disappointment can finish on a high note, as both schools will try and end up 2-1 in the invitational. 

    Texas A&M was able to control Butler on Tuesday to pick up the win a day after losing to Wisconsin. The Aggies held the Bulldogs to just 50 points. Despite only scoring 62, they came away with the easy win.

    Notre Dame had a much easier game by taking care of Chaminade on Tuesday after losing to Saint Mary's in the first round. The Irish did get off to a slow start but outscored the Silverswords by 23 in the second half to get the blowout win.

    On Wednesday, both of these schools will look to win their second straight and head home with a respectable fifth-place finish.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
