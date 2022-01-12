Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

  • The Aggies score 13.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Rebels allow (64.2).
  • The Rebels put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Aggies give up.
  • This season, the Aggies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.
  • The Rebels are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.8% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.
  • Williams makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Williams is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Jarkel Joiner sits at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 13.6 points per game. He also pulls down 3.2 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
  • Nysier Brooks puts up a stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.8 assists per game for Ole Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Crowley holds the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Joiner is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Luis Rodriguez (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ole Miss while Brooks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Northwestern State

W 80-61

Home

12/27/2021

Dallas Christian

W 102-52

Home

12/29/2021

Central Arkansas

W 85-59

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia

W 81-79

Away

1/8/2022

Arkansas

W 86-81

Home

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 62-52

Home

12/18/2021

Dayton

W 76-68

Home

12/21/2021

Samford

L 75-73

Home

1/5/2022

Tennessee

L 66-60

Away

1/8/2022

Mississippi State

W 82-72

Home

1/11/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

-

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

