Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) drives to the basket against Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-5, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

The Aggies score 13.0 more points per game (77.2) than the Rebels allow (64.2).

The Rebels put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Aggies give up.

This season, the Aggies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.

The Rebels are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.8% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.

Williams makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Williams is Texas A&M's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Ethan Henderson leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jarkel Joiner sits at the top of the Rebels scoring leaderboard with 13.6 points per game. He also pulls down 3.2 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.

Nysier Brooks puts up a stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.8 assists per game for Ole Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Crowley holds the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per outing.

Joiner is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 1.7 made threes per game.

Luis Rodriguez (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ole Miss while Brooks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Northwestern State W 80-61 Home 12/27/2021 Dallas Christian W 102-52 Home 12/29/2021 Central Arkansas W 85-59 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia W 81-79 Away 1/8/2022 Arkansas W 86-81 Home 1/11/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/15/2022 Missouri - Away 1/19/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/22/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/26/2022 LSU - Away 1/29/2022 South Carolina - Home

Ole Miss Schedule