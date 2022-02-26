How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
-2
134.5 points
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
- The Rebels put up 68.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies put up just 4.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (68).
- The Rebels make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- The Aggies' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rebels have given up to their opponents.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks paces his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also averages 9.8 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Luis Rodriguez puts up 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Matthew Murrell is tops on the Rebels with 11 points per game and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds.
- Jarkel Joiner puts up 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaemyn Brakefield puts up 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and contributes 3.4 rebounds.
- Henry Coleman III is putting up a team-leading 6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.4 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.
- Tyrece Radford is putting up 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Marcus Williams is averaging a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 36.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- Andre Gordon is averaging 7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
How To Watch
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: SECN
