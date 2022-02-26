Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) drives to the basket through forward Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri Tigers forward Trevon Brazile (23) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) drives to the basket through forward Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri Tigers forward Trevon Brazile (23) during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ole Miss

-2

134.5 points

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

  • The Rebels put up 68.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 66.7 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies put up just 4.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (68).
  • The Rebels make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • The Aggies' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rebels have given up to their opponents.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks paces his team in rebounds per game (7.7), and also averages 9.8 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Luis Rodriguez puts up 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Matthew Murrell is tops on the Rebels with 11 points per game and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds.
  • Jarkel Joiner puts up 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield puts up 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is the Aggies' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and contributes 3.4 rebounds.
  • Henry Coleman III is putting up a team-leading 6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.4 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Tyrece Radford is putting up 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Marcus Williams is averaging a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 36.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
  • Andre Gordon is averaging 7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Drake in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17762763
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Thomas Bell (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a free throw against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy