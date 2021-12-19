Publish date:
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-9) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) after losing five home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-2.5
129 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Texas A&M
- The Aggies average 71.2 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers' 65 points per game are just four more points than the 61 the Aggies allow.
- This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.
- The Beavers are shooting 43% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 38.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is tops on his squad in both points (12.1) and assists (1.4) per game, and also puts up 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyrece Radford puts up a team-high 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- Andre Gordon is averaging 7.9 points, 2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Williams leads his team in assists per contest (3), and also posts 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Henry Coleman III is putting up 8 points, 0.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe is putting up team highs in points (11.4 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Dashawn Davis is averaging a team-leading 4.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Beavers get 10.6 points, 2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jarod Lucas.
- The Beavers get 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ahmad Rand.
- Gianni Hunt gets the Beavers 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Texas A&M at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
