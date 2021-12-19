Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-9) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) after losing five home games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -2.5 129 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies average 71.2 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Beavers give up.

The Beavers' 65 points per game are just four more points than the 61 the Aggies allow.

This season, the Aggies have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.

The Beavers are shooting 43% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 38.6% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson is tops on his squad in both points (12.1) and assists (1.4) per game, and also puts up 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyrece Radford puts up a team-high 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.6 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Andre Gordon is averaging 7.9 points, 2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Marcus Williams leads his team in assists per contest (3), and also posts 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Henry Coleman III is putting up 8 points, 0.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch