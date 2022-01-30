Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

  • The Aggies score 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks allow (67.5).
  • The Gamecocks average 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Aggies allow (64.0).
  • This season, the Aggies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.8 assists in each contest.
  • Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson scores 11.4 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wildens Leveque grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • James Reese is consistent from deep and leads the Gamecocks with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Leveque (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

W 67-51

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

W 67-64

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

L 64-58

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

L 76-73

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

L 70-64

Away

1/29/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/8/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/12/2022

Auburn

-

Away

2/15/2022

Florida

-

Home

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

L 66-46

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

L 71-63

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

L 75-59

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

W 83-66

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

W 70-61

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/8/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/12/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/15/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

South Carolina at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) with Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

3 minutes ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Pacific

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy