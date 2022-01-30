Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

The Aggies score 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks allow (67.5).

The Gamecocks average 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Aggies allow (64.0).

This season, the Aggies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.8 assists in each contest.

Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson scores 11.4 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards in those statistics.

Wildens Leveque grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

James Reese is consistent from deep and leads the Gamecocks with 1.9 made threes per game.

Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Leveque (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Ole Miss W 67-51 Home 1/15/2022 Missouri W 67-64 Away 1/19/2022 Kentucky L 64-58 Home 1/22/2022 Arkansas L 76-73 Away 1/26/2022 LSU L 70-64 Away 1/29/2022 South Carolina - Home 2/1/2022 Tennessee - Away 2/5/2022 Missouri - Home 2/8/2022 LSU - Home 2/12/2022 Auburn - Away 2/15/2022 Florida - Home

South Carolina Schedule