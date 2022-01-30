Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- The Aggies score 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks allow (67.5).
- The Gamecocks average 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Aggies allow (64.0).
- This season, the Aggies have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- The Aggies scoring leader is Quenton Jackson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Tyrece Radford is Texas A&M's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Marcus Williams is its best passer, averaging 3.8 assists in each contest.
- Andre Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- The Texas A&M steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ethan Henderson, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson scores 11.4 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wildens Leveque grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- James Reese is consistent from deep and leads the Gamecocks with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Stevenson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Carolina while Leveque (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
W 67-51
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
W 67-64
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
L 64-58
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
L 76-73
Away
1/26/2022
LSU
L 70-64
Away
1/29/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/8/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/12/2022
Auburn
-
Away
2/15/2022
Florida
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
L 66-46
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
L 71-63
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
L 75-59
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
W 83-66
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
W 70-61
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/8/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
2/12/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
How To Watch
January
29
2022
South Carolina at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)