Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

A pair of streaking teams square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU

The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).

The Aggies put up an average of 72.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

TCU Players to Watch

The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 17.1 points per game along with 4.6 assists.

Emanuel Miller is TCU's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Miles, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

Miller and Xavier Cork lead TCU on the defensive end, with Miller leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Cork in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.

Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.5 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.

Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Javonte Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Santa Clara L 85-66 Home 11/24/2021 Pepperdine W 73-64 Home 11/29/2021 Austin Peay W 68-51 Home 12/2/2021 Oral Roberts W 71-63 Home 12/8/2021 Utah W 76-62 Home 12/11/2021 Texas A&M - Away 12/18/2021 Georgetown - Away 12/21/2021 Grambling - Home 12/29/2021 Texas Southern - Home 1/1/2022 Kansas - Away 1/3/2022 West Virginia - Home

