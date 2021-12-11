Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, winners of three straight.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU

    Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU

    • The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).
    • The Aggies put up an average of 72.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
    • The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
    • The Aggies' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

    TCU Players to Watch

    • The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 17.1 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
    • Emanuel Miller is TCU's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
    • The Horned Frogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Miles, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
    • Miller and Xavier Cork lead TCU on the defensive end, with Miller leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Cork in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.
    • Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.5 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.
    • Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Javonte Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    TCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 85-66

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 68-51

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 71-63

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Utah

    W 76-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    Texas A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 73-39

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 69-58

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Butler

    W 57-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-67

    Away

    11/30/2021

    New Orleans

    W 85-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    TCU at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
