Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, winners of three straight.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU
- The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).
- The Aggies put up an average of 72.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
TCU Players to Watch
- The Horned Frogs leader in points and assists is Mike Miles, who scores 17.1 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- Emanuel Miller is TCU's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
- The Horned Frogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Miles, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- Miller and Xavier Cork lead TCU on the defensive end, with Miller leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Cork in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is the top scorer for the Aggies with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.
- Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.5 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.
- Andre Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Javonte Brown (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Santa Clara
L 85-66
Home
11/24/2021
Pepperdine
W 73-64
Home
11/29/2021
Austin Peay
W 68-51
Home
12/2/2021
Oral Roberts
W 71-63
Home
12/8/2021
Utah
W 76-62
Home
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
12/18/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/21/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/29/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/3/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Houston Baptist
W 73-39
Home
11/22/2021
Wisconsin
L 69-58
Away
11/23/2021
Butler
W 57-50
Away
11/24/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-67
Away
11/30/2021
New Orleans
W 85-65
Home
12/11/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Tulane
-
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia
-
Away