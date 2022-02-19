Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Vanderbilt

-3.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

  • The Commodores record 69.2 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 66.1 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.6 the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Commodores have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Aggies are shooting 43.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.2), and also averages 12.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown is posting 5.7 points, 1.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
  • Myles Stute is posting 8.7 points, 0.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamaine Mann puts up 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game. And he is delivering 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Henry Coleman III is the Aggies' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he averages 10.6 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 49% of his shots from the floor.
  • Marcus Williams tops the Aggies in assists (3.5 per game), and produces 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Aggies get 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Wade Taylor IV.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
