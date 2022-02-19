Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
-3.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M
- The Commodores record 69.2 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 66.1 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 66.6 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- This season, the Commodores have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Aggies are shooting 43.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.2), and also averages 12.2 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is posting 5.7 points, 1.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Myles Stute is posting 8.7 points, 0.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jamaine Mann puts up 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game. And he is delivering 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Henry Coleman III is the Aggies' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he averages 10.6 points and 0.6 assists.
- Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 49% of his shots from the floor.
- Marcus Williams tops the Aggies in assists (3.5 per game), and produces 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Aggies get 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Wade Taylor IV.
