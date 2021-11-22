Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kohl Center.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-3
121.5 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
- Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Badgers put up were only three more points than the Aggies gave up (66.9).
- The Aggies' 64.3 points per game last year were only 0.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.
- The Badgers made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (45%).
- The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Micah Potter was tops on the Badgers at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 12.5 points.
- Brad Davison put up 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Aleem Ford averaged 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest last year.
- Jonathan Davis put up 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the field.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller accumulated 15.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
- Andre Gordon averaged 2.7 assists per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
- Jay Jay Chandler knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Marfo collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.
