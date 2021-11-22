Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kohl Center.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

    Wisconsin vs Texas A&M Betting Information

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

    • Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Badgers put up were only three more points than the Aggies gave up (66.9).
    • The Aggies' 64.3 points per game last year were only 0.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.
    • The Badgers made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (45%).
    • The Aggies' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Micah Potter was tops on the Badgers at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 12.5 points.
    • Brad Davison put up 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Aleem Ford averaged 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Jonathan Davis put up 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the field.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Emanuel Miller accumulated 15.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
    • Andre Gordon averaged 2.7 assists per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
    • Jay Jay Chandler knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Quenton Jackson and Kevin Marfo were defensive standouts last season, with Jackson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Marfo collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
