How to Watch Texas A&M at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rivalry is renewed as Texas A&M, who got the best of Arkansas two weeks ago, travels there for a rematch in Arkansas.

Both Texas A&M and Arkansas are having great seasons overall and in the SEC, which is going to make this a fun contest to watch battled out.

The Aggies are 15-3 overall with losses only to No. 8 Wisconsin, TCU, and No. 12 Kentucky (their only in-conference loss). Outside of that, they have had some talented wins against Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri in their conference.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 this season. All of their losses have come from non-top-25 opponents, but they do have a big top-25 win against No. 13 LSU 65-58. They've lost in-conference to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State.

Texas A&M is led by Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III. Jackson leads the team in scoring averaging 12.6 per game, but Coleman leads the team in rebounding with 5.4 per game and also averages 11.4 points in a game.

They will be matched up with Arkansas stars J.D. Notae and Au'Diese Toney. Notae leads the games in scoring with 18.7 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per game. Toney tosses in 10.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. 

The last time these two teams played, which was only about two weeks ago, Texas A&M came out on top by only five points 86-81. Arkansas is going to look for that revenge win during this contest.

