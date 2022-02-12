Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M travels to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday afternoon looking to snap its seven-game losing streak

A nightmare stretch continued for Texas A&M on Tuesday when it lost to LSU 76-68. It was the second time the Aggies had lost to the Tigers and the seventh loss in a row overall.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

It was the fifth loss of those seven that was by single digits as the Aggies continue to play teams tough, but haven't been able to get over the hump and stop their slide.

The loss dropped them to 4-7 in the SEC and has made all memories of their great 4-0 start go away.

Saturday they get the task of trying to send top-ranked Auburn home with its second loss of the week.

The Tigers saw their 19 game winning streak come to a screeching halt on Tuesday night when Arkansas beat them in overtime.

It was their first loss since they were beaten by UConn way back on November 24th in double overtime.

Now Auburn will look to bounce back and avoid being the second top-ranked team to lose twice in the same week this year. Baylor lost two home games earlier this season when ranked No. 1.

The Tigers don't have to win this game, but doubts will creep up if they lose another game this week, so it is close to a must-win for their confidence.

